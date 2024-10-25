Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi Film : Next Film Secures Massive OTT Deal
Prabhas, the Pan-India star, is on a roll! With multiple projects in the pipeline, he's racing to complete them one by one. Currently, his film "Rajasab" is in its final shooting schedule, expected to wrap up by December.
Meanwhile, Prabhas has begun shooting for his next project with director Hanu Raghavapudi. In a significant development, a prominent OTT platform has acquired the digital rights of this film for a whopping Rs. 150 crore.
Record-Breaking Deal
This massive deal is a testament to Prabhas' growing popularity and box office pull. His previous films, "Salaar" and "Kalki 2898," have established him as the Indian box office king.
Upcoming Projects
Prabhas has an exciting lineup, including "Rajasab" and the rumored "Fauji" (working title). His collaboration with Hanu Raghavapudi, produced by Mythri, is highly anticipated.
OTT Platform's Strategic Move
By securing the digital rights early, the OTT platform aims to capitalize on Prabhas' soaring popularity. The film's release date is expected to be in 2026, with Iman Vellani rumored to be the female lead.
Prabhas' Rising Graph
With each project, Prabhas is strengthening his position as a Pan-India star. His dedication to completing films swiftly and efficiently has earned him a remarkable reputation in the industry.
