Ajay Rai accuses BJP, Sanjay Nishad of 'under-the-table deal' on reservation issue

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Congress leader Ajay Rai reacted sharply to UP Minister Sanjay Nishad's statement which suggested that discussions on their reservation demands would take place after Diwali. Ajay Rai dismissed this as a mere excuse, claiming that there is an 'under-the-table deal' between the BJP and Nishad.

"This delay is all part of an under-the-table deal between the BJP and Sanjay Nishad," the Congress leader alleged, suggesting that Nishad may be angling for a more prominent ministerial position in exchange for compliance.

"He must have signed a deal on that. Despite all these years in power, they (BJP) have done nothing for reservation," he said.

Despite failing to secure seats in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, the Nishad Party reaffirmed its alliance with the BJP.

Sanjay Nishad acknowledged growing frustration within the Nishad community regarding the reservation issue, noting the discrepancy in reservation policies between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

"There is resentment among Nishads about the reservation issue. We have different policies for Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, and we will discuss this matter in detail after Diwali, as we have already consulted with the central BJP leadership," he stated.

Ajay Rai also commented on the Nishad Party's recent poster, which depicts Sanjay Nishad as the 'saviour of 27 (27 ka Khevanhaar).'

He remarked, "The issues before us today need to be dealt with urgently. They brought Lord Ram, but the current situation demands helping those who serve society and stand with everyone."

Regarding the UP bypolls, Ajay Rai spoke out on the political climate in the state. "The current atmosphere in the state is filled with lawlessness. The situation in Uttar Pradesh is plagued by oppression, injustice, rampant unemployment, and violence against women. The Bulldozer Raj must come to an end," he said.

"The Congress Party has decided to join forces to fight against these issues, standing in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. Every worker and leader of our party stands committed to strengthening this coalition and ensuring change in Uttar Pradesh," he asserted.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.