SUV rams crowd in Canada festival, multiple casualties reported

Vancouver, April 27 (IANS) Multiple people were injured and several killed after a vehicle drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Filipino Festival in Vancouver, Canada, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) on Sunday (Indian time).

Authorities confirmed that the driver, who drove a black SUV into the street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser Street shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, is now in custody.

The incident occurred during the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, an annual event honouring the Philippines' first national hero.

Taking to X, the Vancouver Police posted, "A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds."

Meanwhile, harrowing videos from the scene surfaced on social media, showing multiple victims lying on the ground, some of whom appeared dead or seriously injured.

Witnesses reported that the victims were hit while walking or waiting at food trucks lined up along the road.

New Democratic MP Don Davies expressed his condolences on X, posting, "Just heard the tragic news of the horrendous attack at the Lapu Lapu festival. I am praying for all the victims and their families."

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim also reacted to the tragedy, saying, "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today's Lapu Lapu Day event… Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver's Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time."

A large number of emergency services are present at the scene, and investigations are ongoing. Media reports stated that it remains unclear whether the crash was accidental or intentional.

The Lapu Lapu festival, taking place in the area of E 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street, was meant to be a celebration of Filipino heritage but instead turned into a scene of sorrow and chaos.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.