Prabhas Sends Special Home-Cooked Meal to Fauji Heroine Immanvii Esmail

Tollywood's beloved star, Prabhas, is well-known for his down-to-earth nature, and one of his most cherished qualities is his love for food. On every movie set, he takes it upon himself to ensure the entire crew is well-fed, earning him high praise from fellow stars in the industry. Despite achieving pan-India fame, Prabhas continues to maintain his warm hospitality, making sure everyone on set feels at home.

His home-cooked meals are so legendary that even Bollywood celebrities have become fans of his culinary skills. Recently, Prabhas extended his famous hospitality to his heroine in his upcoming film, sending her a special carriage filled with delicious home-cooked food. Actress Immanvii Esmail, who stars alongside him, took to her Instagram stories to share her appreciation for the gesture, posting a video of herself savoring the meal and praising its deliciousness.

Immanvii Esmail, a Delhi beauty known for her dance reels on Instagram, is making her debut as the heroine in Prabhas's much-anticipated period action-drama film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Maitri Movie Makers. The film, which has already seen its pooja ceremony and commenced filming, is said to have a massive budget and is reportedly titled Fauji.

For Immanvii, this project is a significant milestone in her career, and fans are excited to see her share the screen with Prabhas. Despite his immense stardom, Prabhas continues to show genuine warmth and humility, especially towards newcomers in the industry. His thoughtful gestures and grounded approach have earned him even more admiration from his fans, proving that no matter how high he rises in his career, he remains humble and caring towards others.