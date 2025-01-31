JD-U's Neeraj Kumar slams Tejashwi for 'sidelining' Lalu

Patna, Jan 31 (IANS) JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar slammed Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav for sidelining his father and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad, particularly while speaking about the distribution of tickets for the Assembly elections.

The JD(U) leader shared a video of 'Karyakarta Darshan Sah Samvad Yatra', in which Tejashwi, can be heard saying that ticket distribution will be based on candidates' merits rather than recommendations from any leaders.

Mounting the attack on Tejashwi, Neeraj said that the RJD leader denied the role to Lalu in ticket distribution and has assigned him the responsibility of counting labourers, bricks and cement bags being used in the construction of the "corruption house" in the Mahuabagh locality.

In response to such allegations, Tejashwi has previously defended his leadership approach, emphasising merit-based decisions within the party.

Tejashwi is conducting the 'Karyakarta Darshan Sah Samvad Yatra' across the state, engaging with party workers from the panchayat to district levels to strategise for the 2025 Assembly elections.

He visited Siwan on Thursday and plans to tour Saran, Vaishali, Nalanda, Nawada, and Patna in the coming days.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has given Tejashwi the authority to make decisions regarding the party's strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled later this year.

In a resolution passed during the RJD's national executive committee meeting in Patna on January 18, it was decided that Tejashwi would decide on internal party matters, including party tickets and other key issues.

Recently, Neeraj accused the RJD of institutionalising corruption and extortion during their tenure.

Neeraj coined acronyms to describe these alleged practices during the Lalu-Rabri regime such as DT: Dabangai Tax (Tax of coercion), KT: Kidnapping Tax and RT: Extortion Tax.

Tejashwi recently accused the Bihar government of facilitating corruption, referring to it as "DK tax," without explicitly naming anyone.

