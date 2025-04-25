Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date, Time, Significance and Celebrations

Akshaya Tritiya, which is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hinduism, will be observed on April 30, 2025. This sacred day occurs on the third lunar day (Tritiya) of Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakha month and is very significant from the religious, astrological, as well as spiritual points of view.

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya

The word "Akshaya" refers to "never decreasing" or "everlasting," and "Tritiya" signifies the third day of the lunar phase. As per Hindu traditions, any acts of goodness, donations, or investments done on this day are said to grow manifold and yield returns and riches that last a lifetime. This day is deemed very auspicious for initiating new business, buying gold and silver, and doing charity.

Astrological Significance

On Akshaya Tritiya, both Sun and Moon are in exaltation, hence the day is astrologically charged and propitious for new beginnings. Such a position of the Sun and Moon is considered to usher success, prosperity, good health, and spiritual evolution.

Legends Related to Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya has been linked with a number of legends and mythological tales. In Hindu mythology, Lord Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Vishnu, was born on this day. It is also believed that Lord Krishna blessed Sudama with great wealth on this day, and the sacred river Ganga came to Earth.

Puja Vidhi and Rituals

On Akshaya Tritiya, the followers pray to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi for long-term prosperity, peace, and abundance. The rituals of puja involve:

Prayers and Puja : The followers perform special prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi between the auspicious morning hours.

: The followers perform special prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi between the auspicious morning hours. Fasting : A large number of people keep fast on this day, consuming satvik food and ending their fast after the puja rituals.

: A large number of people keep fast on this day, consuming satvik food and ending their fast after the puja rituals. Religious Practices : Meditation, Japa, and reading holy books such as the Vishnu Sahasranama are said to be especially beneficial on this day.

: Meditation, Japa, and reading holy books such as the Vishnu Sahasranama are said to be especially beneficial on this day. Charity and Donation : Charitable donation is said to yield limitless merit, and individuals give away food, water, and other necessary items to those in need.

: Charitable donation is said to yield limitless merit, and individuals give away food, water, and other necessary items to those in need. Buying Gold and Silver: Purchasing gold, silver, or other precious things on this day is said to yield prosperity and good fortune.

Festivating Akshaya Tritiya 2025

With Akshaya Tritiya being near, individuals are making preparations to celebrate this holy day with utmost fervor and enthusiasm. Whether it's in the form of puja ceremonies, donations, or buying gold and silver, it is considered on this day that infinite growth and prosperity are gained.

In summary, Akshaya Tritiya is a highly auspicious day in Hinduism that provides an opportunity to pray for eternal prosperity and good fortune. Through the performance of puja rituals, charity, and good deeds, the devotees can tap into the positive vibes of this auspicious day and create a brighter future.

