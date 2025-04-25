Censor Board clears Nani’s ‘Hit:The Third Case’ for release with 'A' certificate

Chennai, April 25 (IANS) The Censor Board of Film Certification has cleared director Sailesh Kolanu’s much-awaited film, ‘Hit: The Third Case’, featuring actor Nani in the lead, for release with an 'A' certificate.

Actor Nani made the announcement through his social media handles. Posting a picture that had a huge 'A' on it, he wrote, "A for ARJUN SARKAAR.

CERTIFIED. #HIT3 #HIT3FromMay1st"

The poster also had a warning issued in fine print. It read,"Warning: Sarkaar's rage and violence is certified."

The film has triggered huge expectations ever since the makers released a gripping trailer of the film.

The trailer begins with Nani explaining to his superiors about how he thinks criminals should be handled.

“Criminals belong in a 10-feet lock up or deep inside a six-feet hole. No criminal should be free to walk around until they've faced real behavioural correction. You don't have to be personally affected to feel that way. Just being a police officer is enough,” he says in a grim tone, giving an indication of what is to come.

The trailer then has a woman who is scared stiff for her nine-month-old baby that has been abducted. “What will they do to her? He is 5'9 or 5'10''. He has a few strands of white hair on his beard,” she is heard explaining to the police officer about the man who has abducted her child.

There is another shot of a shopkeeper explaining about a soldier who fearlessly walks into a ring to defend those at risk.

“Only he knows how many nights and days he has worked tirelessly to save one life,” the shopkeeper explains. The final portion, which gives a better understanding of Arjun (Nani)’s character, revolves around a brief conversation that Arjun has with his lady love.

When she asks him whether she should call him Arjun or Sarkaar, he replies saying, "When I am in the midst of people, call me Arjun, when I am in the midst of criminals, I am Sarkaar.”

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had, several days ago, released a teaser of the film which gave away the fact that Nani plays the role of a tough cop called Arjun Sarkaar in the film.

A series of scenes in the teaser showed Arjun Sarkaar putting his laathi skills to good use. At the same time, the teaser showed that Arjun Sarkaar looked for patterns in crimes and used them to establish motive. The teaser ended with a voice over saying, “I have had my doubts about you from the first day itself. Are you really a police officer?” Arjun Sarkaar replies to this question saying, “People have believed this lie for far too long. I will show you the original.”

The film, which is the third instalment from the HIT universe, is to hit screens worldwide on May 1 this year.

Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni, the film will feature Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead. Music for the film is by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography is by Sanu John Varghese. The film’s editing has been taken care of by Karthika Srinivas R.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.