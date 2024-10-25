ANR Awards: Nagarjuna Personally Invites Chiranjeevi

Nagarjuna Personally Invites Chiranjeevi for Prestigious ANR Award

In a heartfelt gesture, Nagarjuna visited Chiranjeevi's home to extend a personal invitation to receive the esteemed ANR Award, a tribute to the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao's 100th birth anniversary . This recognition honors Chiranjeevi's remarkable contributions to Indian cinema, and the award ceremony will take place on October 28 at Annapurna Studio Annexe 7 Acres.

A Star-Studded Event

The event promises to be a grand celebration of ANR's legacy, with numerous celebrities expected to attend. Adding to the excitement, Padma Vibhushan Amitabh Bachchan will present the award to Chiranjeevi . Nagarjuna shared pictures from his meeting with Chiranjeevi on social media, showcasing their warm smiles and strong friendship.

Nagarjuna's Emotional Invitation

Nagarjuna expressed his sentiments on social media, stating, "This year is extra special as we celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of my father, ANR garu! Honoured to invite @SrBachchan ji and Megastar @KChiruTweets garu to the ANR Awards 2024 to mark this milestone! Let's make this award function unforgettable!"

A Tribute to ANR's Legacy

The ANR Award was instituted by the Akkineni International Foundation in 2006 to honor Akkineni Nageswara Rao's contributions to Indian cinema . This year's ceremony will showcase 10 restored classics from ANR's filmography, including Devadasu, Missamma, and Mayabazar .

