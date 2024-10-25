UP bypolls: BJP questions INDIA bloc's unity after SP denies seats to Cong

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) As the SP did not allocate any seats to the Congress for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh bye-elections, BJP leader Nalin Kohli on Friday remarked that if a coalition is truly significant for them, then the internal conflicts within the alliance suggest otherwise.

"When the Congress doesn’t have candidates in Uttar Pradesh, they claim they aren’t fielding any to strengthen the alliance. If this alliance is so important to them, then why are there internal conflicts within the alliance in Maharashtra? Every day, media reports show Congress fighting with its own allies there," said the BJP leader.

He further mentioned that sometimes Congress leaders skip meetings, but suddenly, the alliance matters in Uttar Pradesh. "This is all just talk," he said adding, "Wherever they have strong candidates, they fight the entire battle without caring about alliances. When they don’t, they make grand statements about alliance unity. It’s all just a facade."

Reacting to CJI D.Y. Chandrachud's remarks that he has stopped morning walks due to the rising pollution in Delhi, the BJP leader remarked that the pollution situation in Delhi is very serious.

Over the past nine years, the people of Delhi have seen that the AAP hasn’t taken any substantial action on pollution or any other serious issue, "They lack the will to do so," he said adding that they rank first in making excuses.

Highlighting Arvind Kejriwal's statement about providing stubble management support to Delhi farmers, the BJP leader asked, "Why isn’t the Punjab government acting on it? They used to question why factories weren’t set up in Punjab to manage crop residue, and now Punjab is under AAP’s governance. Either Kejriwal himself or his Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann needs to answer why nothing is being done."

Addressing the situation of the Yamuna River, the BJP leader said "It’s a dire situation with no progress made. They blame others and rank first in shifting blame."

"As soon as pollution rises, when people fall ill or stop outdoor activities, they’ll start token measures like ‘turn off your engine at red lights’ to reduce pollution. Nine years later, they haven’t formulated any policy. When the situation worsens, they try to show off with quick fixes, but they lack a genuine intent to work. All their efforts are focussed on corruption," he added.

