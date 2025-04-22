Woman's body with mutilated face found in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 22 (IANS) The body of an unidentified woman with a mutilated face was found in the bushes near an under-construction site in Sector-84 in Gurugram on Tuesday, police said.

Panic gripped the area after the body was spotted.

According to the police, they received information that a woman's body was lying in the bushes.

After this, the police team reached the spot, took the body into its possession and sent it for autopsy.

It is suspected that the woman was murdered and her body was thrown here.

The possibility of criminals deliberately disfiguring the woman's face to hide her identity cannot be ruled out, police said.

None of her belongings were recovered near the body.

Forensic experts have collected samples and evidence from the spot, they said.

Spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said the case is being investigated from every angle and the killer will be arrested soon.

The investigation has been intensified.

Information has been shared with the different police stations to identify the victim so that the culprit can be booked as soon as the body is identified, police said.

"The investigation team will scan nearby CCTV footage of the spot to identify the criminal. The matter is under investigation," the spokesperson said.

