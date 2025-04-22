K'taka Home Minister: Former DGP Om Prakash’s wife has confessed to murder

Bengaluru, April 22 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday stated that Pallavi (64), the wife of former DGP Om Prakash has confessed to murdering him. Police are continuing investigations to determine the motive behind the crime.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, HM Parameshwara said, “The murder case of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB). This step has been taken as Om Prakash was a senior police officer. His wife has been taken into custody, and she has confessed to the crime, admitting that she killed him.”

He further added, “Further investigations are underway to establish the motive. The police officers are carrying out the investigation.”

When asked about alleged WhatsApp messages, HM Parameshwara said he did not have any information on that matter. He added that the police would examine those messages as part of the investigation.

The wife of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, Pallavi, was arrested in connection with his murder and was remanded to judicial custody, police said on Tuesday.

DCP South-East Sarah Fathima said that the second suspect, Kriti, the daughter of late Om Prakash, has been sent to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) for mental evaluation as of now.

Sources, however, stated that Kriti has been admitted to the NIMHANS.

Police sources stated that Pallavi was produced before the magistrate and has been remanded to 14 days' judicial custody. She has been shifted to the Bengaluru Central Prison.

DCP Sarah Fathima had earlier stated that the police department was not seeking her custody anymore.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that the accused Pallavi and her daughter Kriti had planned to finish him off one week ago.

Police further stated that Om Prakash was attacked by the accused while having lunch. The mother and daughter had fought with him.

While Om Prakash was having fish for his lunch, the accused attacked him with knives and a beer bottle.

The accused had thrown chilli powder into his eyes first to prevent him from using his gun. Om Prakash’s body was found at the dining table in a pool of blood, after police entered the house forcefully.

A day after Om Prakash was found brutally murdered at his residence, his wife, who is reportedly suffering from a mental disorder, was arrested on Monday on charges of involvement in the shocking crime.

Police had registered an FIR against the wife and daughter of the former state DGP, who was found brutally murdered at his residence in HSR Layout, Bengaluru on last Sunday.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint lodged by his son, Karthikesh Om Prakash.

In his complaint, Karthikesh stated that his father had been receiving life threats from his mother for the past week. He also alleged that his sister forcibly brought their father back home.

Pallavi was named the first suspect, and his daughter, the second suspect in the FIR.

Karthikesh alleged that due to threats from his mother, Om Prakash had gone to stay at his sister Sarita Kumari’s residence. "However, two days ago, my sister Kriti went there, harassed my father, and brought him back home," he added.

“I suspect that my father, former DGP Om Prakash, was killed by my mother, Pallavi, and sister Kriti. They are both suffering from depression and would quarrel with my father every day,” he said in the complaint.

“On April 20, around 5 p.m., while I was at the Karnataka Golf Association in the Domlur area, my neighbour Sridharan called and informed me that my father’s body was lying on the floor. I rushed home and arrived by 5.45 p.m. By then, the police and members of the public had gathered. My father was lying in a pool of blood with head injuries. I saw knives and a bottle beside the body,” Karthikesh stated. The body was later shifted to St. John’s Hospital.

The HSR Layout police have booked Pallavi and Kriti under Sections 103 (1) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police sources said that the deceased officer’s wife had sent a message to the wife of another IPS officer, stating that she had "finished off a monster". The police also gathered information that Pallavi made a video call after allegedly committing the crime.

