Samantha to pair up with Ram Charan after Rangasthalam!

Ram Charan and Sukumar Reunite for RC17: Is Samantha On Board?

After the massive success of "Rangasthalam" (2018), actor Ram Charan and director Sukumar are set to collaborate once again for their upcoming film, RC17. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, this highly anticipated project marks Ram Charan's 17th film.

Production Details

Although announced in March this year, filming is expected to commence by the end of 2025. While the cast is yet to be officially confirmed, speculations are rife that Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who starred alongside Ram Charan in "Rangasthalam," might reprise her on-screen chemistry with the actor.

Samantha's Return?

Rumors suggest that Samantha has already begun discussions with the team, sparking excitement among fans. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Will Ram Charan and Samantha recreate their magical on-screen pairing? Only time will tell.

