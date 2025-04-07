NTR Reposts Pic With Sukumar: Fans Hope for New Film!

Young Tiger NTR, known for his expressive and extroverted nature, has always shared a strong rapport with his co-stars and filmmakers. His friendly vibe seems to click instantly with everyone he works with, and a recent picture making the rounds on social media is proof of just that.

A cozy photo of NTR with ace director Sukumar is now taking social media by storm. Originally shared by Sukumar’s wife Tabitha, the picture captures a warm moment between the two, and she captioned it, “Tarak Ki Prematho.” NTR later reposted the image on his official Instagram handle, adding his own heartfelt caption – “Nannu eppuduu ventaade emotion Sukumar.”

This post has instantly caught the attention of fans, with many admiring the undeniable camaraderie between the actor-director duo. Their bond dates back to the days of Nannaku Prematho – a film that holds emotional value for both NTR and Sukumar.

While many are viewing this as a friendly and casual meet-up, there’s growing speculation about whether something bigger is in the works. Could this meeting signal a new collaboration between the two Tollywood powerhouses? Or is it just a nostalgic reunion?

Only time will tell. But until then, fans can’t stop talking about the heartfelt post and what it might hint at.