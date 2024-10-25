Sathyam Sundaram Hits OTT today; October 25!

The Tamil highly anticipated movie "Meiyazhagan," also known as "Sathyam Sundaram" in Telugu, has now arrived on the popular OTT platform Netflix. With an impressive cast heading the lead roles like Karthi and Arvind Swamy, this movie was directed by C Prem Kumar.

This is a much-awaited film, after its theatrical run where it received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. This marks the OTT debut of the film, which could be streamed in more regions.

'Meiyazhagan' can be streamed in various languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. As noted earlier, this film had great success at the box office and now people will eye how the film performs in the OTT medium.

The supporting cast in the film includes Sri Divya, Raj Kiran, and others which provide further depth to the storyline. The movie is directed by Jyotika and Suriya under the banner 2D Entertainment. "Meiyazhagan" sports a great soundtrack composed by Govind Vasantha.

