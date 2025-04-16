Madras HC refuses CBI probe into ransacking of YouTuber Savakku Shankar's house

Chennai, April 16 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking to transfer the investigation into the ransacking of YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar's residence to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court, instead, directed the State CB-CID police to complete the probe and file a final report within 12 weeks.

A bench of Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan, while disposing of a petition filed by A. Kamala, the mother of Shankar, observed that there were no sufficient grounds at this stage to warrant a transfer of the probe from the CB-CID to the CBI.

The judge emphasised the need for an expedited investigation and ordered the CB-CID to submit its final report within the stipulated time.

Kamala had filed the petition, alleging that the CB-CID was not conducting the investigation properly and had failed to take necessary steps, including recording witness statements under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code. She sought the transfer of the case to the CBI, arguing that an independent investigation was essential, given the nature of the attack and the threats issued to her, a senior citizen.

Representing the state, Additional Public Prosecutor A. Gopinath informed the court that the CB-CID had identified 21 individuals involved in the incident.

Of them, five accused had already been arrested, while efforts were ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects. He argued that transferring the case to another agency at this stage would disrupt the ongoing investigation.

The judge accepted the state’s submission that the incident occurred only 20 days ago and ruled that the CB-CID should continue with the investigation. However, he stressed the need for speedy action and ordered the agency to file a final report within 12 weeks.

The incident took place on March 24, when a group of individuals, dressed as sanitation workers, barged into the rented house of Shankar at Kilpauk in Chennai. According to the complaint, the group dumped garbage, including human waste, inside the house and vandalised the property. It was alleged that the attackers were angered by remarks made by Shankar in a YouTube interview, which they claimed were derogatory toward cleaning workers.

Shankar later posted a video on social media, showing a video call made to him during the incident.

In the video, the group was seen threatening him with abusive language while ransacking his residence.

Following the attack, Kamala lodged a complaint at the Kilpauk police station. The case was subsequently transferred to the CB-CID for further investigation.

The Supreme Court recently directed the consolidation of 15 FIRs registered against Shankar for allegedly making derogatory remarks about police personnel, including women officers, during a YouTube interview. These cases were spread across various police stations in Tamil Nadu. Based on the apex court’s directive, the Coimbatore City Cyber Crime Police, which had initially arrested Shankar from Theni on May 4, 2024, formally took over all related cases by registering fresh FIRs on April 9.

