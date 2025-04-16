Jack Disaster: Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s New Challenge With Telusu Kada

Siddhu Jonnalagadda has chosen to stay silent after the disappointing performance of his recent film Jack. Instead of making excuses or holding press events, the actor accepted the audience’s verdict without any drama.

Sources say Siddhu had doubts about Jack even before its release. However, the scale of the film’s failure still came as a surprise. This setback has reportedly made Siddhu more aware of the risks of weak storytelling. He has now realized that strong content is what truly connects with audiences, regardless of a star's image.

Insiders reveal that Siddhu also learned an important lesson about not interfering in the director’s vision. Going forward, he is said to be more careful about creative involvement during a film's production.

Now, all eyes are on his next project, Telusu Kada, a romantic comedy directed by debutant Neeraj Kona, who is known in the industry as a stylist. The film marks a new challenge for Siddhu, as the genre is not one he’s fully comfortable with.

With expectations running high, Telusu Kada is shaping up to be a crucial test for Siddhu’s career. The industry and fans alike are waiting to see if this film will mark his big comeback.