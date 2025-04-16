Fans send coconut water & fruits to Divyanka Tripathi suffering from dengue

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" fame actress Divyanka Tripathi has been battling dengue fever.

Along with their best wishes, the fans also sent thoughtful gifts to the healing actress. Divyanka received a lot of coconut water, and fruits from her admirers as she recovered from dengue.

She recently took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video, sharing a glimpse of all the love showered on her by the fans.

Divyanka was heard saying in the clip, "You guys are so adorable for sending me such thoughtful gifts- Thank you so much. But, now I have received so much coconut water- so kindly don't send any more for the next two days."

She captioned the post, "Thanks for the thoughtfulness," along with a red heart emoji.

Recently, the actress revealed that she is suffering from dengue with a social media post.

She posted a photo of a thermometer showing 102.3 degrees fever to give fans a glimpse of her condition, along with a string of images from her recent appearance at the award function.

Divyanka wrote in the caption, "Awards, honours, love, duties, responsibilities... Life is short. Let's make the most of it."

Netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt wishes and messages for her speedy recovery.

Additionally, Divyanka took to her Instagram stories, confirming that she is down with dengue. She re-shared a picture of a thermometer, and penned, “For the curious ones… Dengue it is. Cheers to knowing and getting better.”

Talking about her professional commitments, Divyanka recently appeared in the web series, "The Magic of Shiri". Made under the direction of Birsa Dasgupta, the series featured Jaaved Jaaferi, Namit Das, and Nishank Verma in crucial roles, along with others.

Furthermore, if the reports are to be believed, Divyanka will be reunited with her 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' co-star Karan Patel for a new project. However, nothing has been made official yet.

