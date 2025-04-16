MP: License of hospital where ‘imposter’ doctor performed fatal surgeries revoked

Bhopal, April 16 (IANS) The controversial Mission Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh has received another setback on Wednesday as the local administration revoked its license.

The hospital management said that they have not yet received any formal cancellation notice. They did, however, confirm that the hospital is currently devoid of patients.

The hospital’s license was revoked due to its failure to renew it by March 31, 2025, according to a senior government official.

Authorities had given the hospital a three-day window to transfer any remaining patients to the district hospital.

Pushpa Khare, the hospital’s manager, explained that they had completed the necessary formalities for the renewal after being prompted by the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Damoh district on April 14.

However, she stated that the license would only be renewed following an inspection.

This decisive administrative action follows the shocking allegations against Dr. Narendra Yadav, also known as N John Camm, who allegedly performed several surgeries resulting in the deaths of seven patients under questionable circumstances.

It is believed that the doctor had allegedly impersonated’ as a famous cardiologist.

Investigations led by the CMHO, Damoh, revealed that Dr Yadav lacked the qualifications required to carry out such procedures.

On April 6, the CMHO filed a formal complaint with the police, which promptly led to the registration of an FIR (first information report). Subsequently, additional FIRs were filed against more individuals associated with the hospital under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.

Numerous operational deficiencies contributed to the hospital’s suspension. Essential staff, including lab technicians and a cardiologist, were not appointed, and vital units such as the blood bank and Cath Lab were shut down due to shortcomings, disputes and resignations, according to the government official.

Hospital representatives have claimed that the FIR pertains to a 2022 management committee, distancing the current team from past controversies.

Meanwhile, the court extended Dr. Yadav’s police remand until April 17, 2025, as investigations continue to uncover his alleged “fake medical degrees” and “questionable practices” over his 18-year career.

It is alleged that he conducted 15 heart surgeries, leading to seven fatalities, as the authorities dig deeper into the matter.

