You guys are the best love story of mine, says Sundeep Kishan to fans on completing 15 years in the film industry!

Chennai, April 16 (IANS) Well known actor Sundeep Kishan, who recently completed 15 years in the film industry, on Wednesday penned an emotional letter of gratitude to his fans, friends and well wishers, thanking them for their support.

Taking to his X timeline, he posted a note saying, “A love letter to all my friends, well-wishers and fans, Thank you for creating me 15 years ago. And to all my naysayers and targeted haters, it’s ok, you can read it too, I shall win you over time too. Saving this Tweet to revisit it April 16th 2026.”

The note he posted read, “To All My Friends, Well Wishers & Fans, Wow, 15 years went by fast and what an adventure it has been. Still feel like that Kid inside but a kid who knows his responsibilities now.

“Through school, I was called Sundeep.. Padam Sundeep.. Sandy.. to a point where I forgot that Kishan is a part of my name…

“Sundeep Kishan is an identity given to me by you 15 years ago... An identity I carry with pride and responsibility.

I have always been cautious to make sure my intent, ambition and effort are at their best in my every film.

“I won big a few times, lost multiple times but always managed to hold my head high with the faith that you know. I gave it my all.

“I have always believed in case study's (sic) and My career’s case study has been nothing short of a miracle. You proved every traditional norm wrong and stood by me each time. You chose to keep faith in me on my best and worst days. That makes you really special to me. You are my miracle. You are my identity and I owe everything I am today to you. You prove my fears wrong and give me strength every single time.

“I promise you with all my heart that I shall make you all very, very proud. That's my one biggest motivation and ambition. Thank you for being my Universe and thank you for making it so beautiful.

“You guys are the best love story of mine and I am a true blue Taurus who loves hard... Promise.”

