Sivakarthikeyan’s Hefty Fee Stuns Trivikram, Project Put on Hold

Ace director Trivikram Srinivas, known for his blockbuster films and sharp storytelling, has reportedly decided to step back from a proposed collaboration with Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan after the latter quoted a staggering fee.

Originally, Trivikram was set to reunite with Allu Arjun for a new project following the release of Guntur Kaaram. However, plans took a detour when Allu Arjun chose to join hands with director Atlee for his next venture. With that project temporarily shelved, Trivikram began considering other options to avoid any delays.

One such possibility included a film with veteran actor Venkatesh. Though the senior star is believed to have shown interest in the script, the project’s future remains uncertain as of now.

In a parallel move, Trivikram also approached Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan with a fresh script. Following the grand success of Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan’s popularity has surged across both Tamil and Telugu markets, prompting him to significantly hike his remuneration.

According to industry buzz, while the actor was open to working in Telugu cinema and showed enthusiasm for the collaboration, he reportedly quoted a massive fee of ₹70 crore. Concerned that such a high budget might strain the film’s commercial viability, Trivikram decided to pull the plug on the project, at least for the time being.

With multiple projects in discussion, all eyes are now on Trivikram as he scouts for the right script and star combination.