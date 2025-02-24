Vasundhara Oswal's Ordeal in Uganda: Billionaire's Daughter Detained on False Charges

Vasundhara Oswal's Ordeal: Billionaire's Daughter Detained on False Charges in Uganda

Vasundhara Oswal, daughter of Indian-origin billionaire Pankaj Oswal, endured a harrowing three-week detention in Uganda last year after being falsely accused of kidnapping and murdering her father’s former employee. The alleged victim was later discovered alive in Tanzania. Arrested on October 1, she was only granted bail on October 21.

During her detention, the 26-year-old was held in a high-security prison alongside convicted murderers and human traffickers.

Who is Vasundhara Oswal?

Vasundhara Oswal is a prominent business leader and the daughter of Pankaj and Radhika Oswal, the powerhouse behind the multibillion-dollar Oswal Group Global. She resides in Villa Vari, an opulent $200 million estate in Switzerland, overlooking Mt. Blanc. The mansion, designed by acclaimed interior designer Jeffrey Wilkes, is among the world's most expensive homes.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance with Honours from a prestigious Swiss university. In 2020, she made history by becoming the first female leader on the board of PRO Industries, where she now serves as Executive Director (Finance), overseeing investment strategies and plant development. Additionally, she is the Director General of Axis Minerals, a major bauxite mining venture in Guinea with reserves of 884 million tons. Under her leadership, both companies have successfully expanded operations, cut down debt, and launched sustainability initiatives.

Oswal spearheaded the implementation of a commercially viable Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system at PRO Industries, ensuring 100% wastewater recycling. She also established a CO2 capture facility, supplying carbon dioxide to the beverage industry, aligning with her commitment to sustainability. Beyond corporate leadership, she has contributed to social causes, funding infrastructure projects such as roads and drinking water facilities for underprivileged communities in East Africa.

Her achievements have earned her multiple accolades, including Inspiring Woman of the Year by The Economic Times and the Global Youth Icon Award in 2023. She was also featured in Femina India the same year.

A Gross Violation of Human Rights

Speaking to news agencies, Oswal described her imprisonment as a "gross violation of human rights," alleging that she was denied food, water, and even access to a washroom.

"My parents had to bribe police officers through lawyers to bring me food, water, and basic necessities," she claimed.

She also accused Ugandan authorities of illegally searching her premises, coercing her into making statements without legal representation, and ignoring a police bond, despite the so-called "murder victim" being found alive on October 10. Her release was delayed until October 21, despite clear evidence that the charges were baseless.

Her ordeal has raised serious concerns about corruption and human rights violations in Uganda’s legal system.