Diwali 2024: Banks holidays list state-wise!

At a time when there are barely 5 days left for Diwali, the festival of lights, the entire country will soon celebrate with grand festivities across India. This time around, Diwali falls on October 31, 2024.

To celebrate the festival of lights, banks in different states will declare holidays on other days as well, and thus banking services will be suspended in some states for up to 4 consecutive days. The following states will have bank holidays on October 31: Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

October 31, 2024 (Thursday)

All the banks in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal will remain closed.

November 1, 2024 (Friday)

Banks in Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur will remain closed for Deepawali, Kut Festival, and Karnataka Rajyotsava.

November 2, 2024 (Saturday)

It is Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Balipadyami, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja, and Vikram Samvat New Year, so it's a bank holiday for the people of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

November 3, 2024 (Sunday)

For Bhai Dooj and Sunday, the banks will be closed.

Long Holidays in Some States

Karnataka and Maharashtra will have four successive holidays from October 31 to November 3. Uttarakhand and Sikkim will have three days of holidays from November 1 to 3.

