AAP, BJP cross swords over admission of 10 Rohingya children to Delhi govt school

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party legislator Anil Jha on Sunday accused the BJP of adopting double standards on Rohingya infiltrators and claimed that 10 children from families of illegal infiltrators were given admission to a government school in east Delhi. The BJP dismissed it as a lie and asked Jha to apologise.

Responding to Jha’s claim that BJP’s Karawal Nagar MLA facilitated the admission of 10 Rohingya children, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that it is unfortunate that Jha, at the behest of his leader Arvind Kejriwal, was trying to mislead the people.

He said Jha is making false and misleading political statements about the admission of 10 Rohingya children to a Delhi government school under the orders of the Supreme Court in January and February 2025 during the tenure of the previous AAP government.

The BJP Spokesperson clarified that the statement by AAP spokesperson about the local BJP MLA assisting in the admission of 10 Rohingya children in a school in the Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency is false and misleading.

Kapoor challenged MLA Jha, a legislator from Kirari, to present any letter from the BJP MLA regarding the admission of Rohingya students to the school.

He explained that the BJP government came to power on February 20, and the order for the admission of the children was issued by the Supreme Court in response to a petition filed by Communist thinker and lawyer Ashok Agarwal in December 2024.

The Delhi government at that time did not oppose this petition in court because it aligned with the political agenda of AAP convener Kejriwal.

The Delhi BJP Spokesperson also stated that Jha should immediately apologise to the BJP MLA from Karawal Nagar for making false accusations and explain why the Kejriwal government did not oppose the admission of Rohingya children in Court in December 2024.

