Diwali Bursting Crackers: Safety Precautions, Dos and Don'ts

Diwali, a festival of joy and happiness, is soon to knock at our doors. It will fall on October 31 this year. While celebrating Diwali, safety and eco-friendliness should be remembered. This is the season of family reunions cultural celebrations, and spiritual reflection, too. People decorate their homes and offices with intricate rangoli, bright diyas, and exquisite lighting. But while going about doing all these things, safety and eco-friendliness should never be compromised.

Do's:

Enjoy Diwali with family and relatives, skipping the firecrackers.

Decorate your house and wear some elegant ethnic wear.

Create a campfire and listen to music for a cracker-free party.

Wear cotton garments while lighting diyas or bursting crackers.

Ear cotton plugs are used when one is exposed to loud noise.

Keep them away from crackers and keep an eye on them when they are bursting crackers.

Use air purifiers to combat poor air quality.

Keep them indoors and feed the pets properly.

Don'ts:

If you are suffering from High BP, Heart Disease, or Asthma, do not crack the cracker.

Never taste unbaked biscuits.

Do not hold crackers in your hands or light them.

Do not crack crackers near fuel or inflammatory substances.

Do not burst crackers near electric poles, wires, or vehicles.

Do not use flying fireworks or flying candles to hurt birds.

Do not crack crackers around loose animals, roads, or hospitals.

