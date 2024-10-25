Kanika Dhillon’s 'Do Patti' is a compelling emotional mystery with stellar performances

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The story of 'Do Patti' begins at twins Saumya and Shailee's (played by Kriti Sanon) house, whose lives turn upside down after their mother passes away.

Saumya suffers from PTSD while Shailee misunderstands her which leads to a rift between the two sisters. Years after the girls grow up, Dhruv Sood enters Saumya’s life and gives her new hope while Shailee vows to destroy Saumya’s life.

One fine day, Dhruv ends up marrying Saumya, betraying Shailee. But will Shailee let Saumya and Dhruv live happily? And then things start going out of control, with Dhruv being accused of attempting to murder Saumya. Enters the cop played by Kajol, who has her own moral dilemmas that she is trapped in -- will she be able to solve the most twisted case of her life -- to discover what happens, watch the film!

Courtroom dramas and mysteries are meant to be engaging, compelling and surprising and the Shashanka Chaturvedi directorial, written and produced by Kanika Dhillon has all the elements in the right place. Right from the start, we are glued to the screen wondering what happens next, and as the film progresses to climax, unexpected twists leave us surprised. The narrative has the right amount of depth that leaves a lasting impression and lends emotional value to the story.

The film is produced well with great visuals, camera work and background score. Special mention to the song 'Ranjhan' that has made it to our playlist already.

Kriti Sanon delivers her career's best as she aces dual roles with utmost gumption. While she is as bad and sassy as Shailee, she completely changes the tone when she portrays a demure and helpless Saumya.

Kajol delivers as a no-nonsense cop who diligently discovers the truth and is behind serving justice, she packs a punch in every scene. Shaheer Sheikh as Dhruv Sood is a character we never could have imagined.

Kanika Dhillon has beautifully written each character with precise detailing and depth. She sensitively touches the issue of domestic violence and the trauma it creates for the children in a household who witness domestic violence. Dhillon forces us to look at the generational trap of abusive households, beautifully and questions the silence of family members in abusive households which is the biggest takeaway as the climax simply is gut-wrenching!

Dhillon also has produced the movie under her banner Kathha Productions in association with Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films!

Director: Shashanka Chaturvedi

Writer : Kanika Dhillon

Cast: Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Brijendra Kala

Runtime: 127 minutes

Ratings: **** stars

