Mahavir Jayanti celebrated at Delhi Legislative Assembly

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Sunday hosted a spiritual and cultural event titled “Bhagwan Mahavir Gatha” to mark the auspicious occasion of the 2,624th birth anniversary and the 2,550th Nirvan Mahotsav of Lord Mahavir.

Presiding over the event, Speaker Vijender Gupta highlighted that the life and teachings of Lord Mahavir continue to serve as a beacon of light for all humanity.

In his address, Gupta stated that events like “Mahavir Gatha” serve as a powerful medium to pass on our cultural and spiritual heritage to the younger generation.

He said, “The message of Lord Mahavir is not just religious, but forms the foundation of human and social development. By adopting his principles, we can move towards a more peaceful and harmonious society.”

He also announced plans for organising more public events on the Assembly premises.

Gupta, was honoured with the 'Karmyogi Samman' award. He was presented with a ceremonial tilak, a garland, and a commendation plaque. The representative of the Jain Society praised Gupta, stating: "He strengthens the ideals of harmony, justice, and non-violence, and his dedication to serving the nation is inspiring."

During the event, Vijender Gupta, also conferred the status of a state guest upon Muni Maharaj.

Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav Samiti and Sakal Jain Samaj Delhi organised the grand celebration.

A special Vatsalya Bhoj (community meal) was also arranged following the event.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and members of the Jain community participated in this spiritual and cultural gathering, said a statement.

On April 3, the Speaker announced plans to reduce the Assembly's carbon footprint by switching to 100 per cent solar energy.

He announced a target of 100 days to augment the Assembly's solar power generation capacity from 200 KW to 600 KW.

