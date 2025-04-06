IPL 2025: Will try and get my toes out of the way, says RCB's Tim David on facing Bumrah in death overs

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) On numerous occasions during his three year stint with the Mumbai Indians, Tim David had faced Jasprit Bumrah in the nets. David is likely to come up against Bumrah on Monday, but this time as an opponent when the Mumbai Indians take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium.

Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in the death overs, and with the 29-year-old Tim David likely to bat in the back-end of the innings, they are likely to face off. So, what has the RCB batter picked up from watching Bumrah in the nets that he would be using against the MI bowler on Monday?

The Singapore-born Australian player said he will get his toes out of the way as Bumrah has got a lethal yorker.

"I'll just try and get my toes out of the way as he's got a pretty lethal yorker. He's a brilliant bowler. And when you put in big performances against the best teams, against the best players, they're the best feelings you get as a player. So you want to be challenged by the best, and I'm looking forward to that,” said Tim David during the pre-match press conference here on Sunday.

Bumrah is coming back after a lengthy injury layoff, having recovered fully from the lower back injury he suffered during the fifth and final Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series a couple of months back. He has missed the first four matches played by the Mumbai Indians but will most probably be running up to bowl the first delivery on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Tim David, who has played for the Mumbai Indians from 2022 to 2024, hoped that the first delivery bowled by Bumrah against his team would go for a four or six.

"If we're going to go deep in this tournament, we need to beat the best teams, we need to beat the best players. So you know, hopefully Boom (Bumrah's nickname) bowls the ball in the first over tomorrow night, and the first ball goes for four or six from whoever's batting for us," he said.

"You know, that'll be a statement, and it'll be great to have him back playing the tournament because the game is better with him in it," he added.

David said it was bittersweet coming to Mumbai as he has great memories playing here.

"Firstly, yeah, it's bittersweet coming back to Mumbai. Obviously, a lot of great memories playing here and a lot of good friends to catch up with. So that's an interesting part of the first year of the new IPL cycle," said Tim David, who said all RCB players are available for selection.

In the three matches he has played so far for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Tim David has scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 207.69 and has a highest of 32. Known for his big-hitting prowess, Tim David has played for Singapore from 2019 to 2020 before switching to Australia. He was part of the Australian team at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

