Arjun Bijlani: Travelling with your partner is one of the best things you can do

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) TV actor Arjun Bijlani is currently enjoying his romantic Tanzanian getaway with his wife Neha. He said travelling with your partner is one of the best things you can do.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared some loved-up moments from their vacation in Zanzibar. In the images, the two are seen all cosied up as they posed for pictures. In one image the two are seen lovingly looking at each other with the beautiful backdrop featuring bright blue waters. Another mushy picture, showcased the actor lovingly kissing on his wife’s neck.

“Another set of memories locked !! Travelling with your partner is one of the best things you can do !! #life #work #travel #repeat #zanzibar #africa #beach #arneha #2024,” he wrote as the caption.

Arjun married his longtime partner, Neha in May 2013. In January 2015, they became parents to a baby boy whom they named Ayaan Bijlani.

Earlier this month, Arjun expressed his desire to play Lord Rama on screen in a modern-day adaptation.

“He (Lord Ram) embodies patience, virtue, and the ability to remain calm under pressure. In today’s world, these qualities are more important than ever,” said the actor, who was last seen in ‘Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti’.

“Lord Ram’s journey teaches us to stay true to our values and have faith, even when the path is tough. Plus, his sense of responsibility and leadership is something I really admire and would like to portray on screen,” he added.

Arjun made his television debut with Ekta Kapoor's show “Kartika”. He is best known for his roles in “Left Right Left”, “Miley Jab Hum Tum”, “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi”, “Naagin” and “Ishq Mein Marjawan”.

On the non-fictional front, he participated in “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9” and “Smart Jodi” and hosted “Dance Deewane”.

His first Bollywood film “Direct Ishq” was released in 2016. In 2020, he debuted in the digital world with the web series “State Of Siege”. In 2021, he participated in “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11” and emerged as the winner. He then starred in the web series “Roohaniyat”.

He was last seen in “Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited”, where he was paired with actor Karan Kundrra.

