Bengaluru Rain Holiday: Parents, Teachers Call it Wrong!

The East Indian coast is now threatened by a tropical cyclone known as Cyclone Dana. The threat has prompted the governments of Odisha and West Bengal to declare holidays in schools in light of the heavy weather that the region will likely experience.

Schools in Odisha and West Bengal will remain closed till 28th October 2024 due to the warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department. The school was shut down to avoid risks both for the children and for the staff.

Also read: November 2024 Bank Holidays Full List

Cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall on 25 October 2024, as heavy rains accompanied by strong gusts are probable along the eastern seaboard. IMD has issued a red alert for several districts in Odisha and West Bengal. Tomorrow, October 26th all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Odisha and West Bengal will remain shut as the cyclone alert officially dawns upon that day.

Also read: Samantha to pair up with Ram Charan after Rangasthalam!

Also read: October 29: Holiday for Dhanteras or Not?