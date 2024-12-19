December 20 holiday for schools or not?

The winter season has already posed a lot of issues to the weather, bringing forth heavy rains, cold waves, and fog. Many states have declared holidays for schools on December 20 while some have not.

In Delhi, the Directorate of Education has said that all government and private schools will remain closed on December 20 in the wake of the severe cold wave. The minimum temperature has been plummeting in the national capital, and it dropped to 4.1°C on Monday night.

The government in Uttar Pradesh has declared December 20 a holiday for all schools due to the dense fog and cold wave. The state has been under severe cold weather, where temperatures have dropped to as low as 0.4°C in some areas.

The government has declared that all schools in Punjab and Haryana will be closed on December 20 due to the cold wave. The temperature in both states has been continuously falling, and the minimum temperature has been recorded at 0.6°C in some areas.

In Rajasthan, all the schools were shut on December 20 owing to the cold wave declared by the government. The state is witnessing severe cold and its temperatures have fallen to -2°C in a few areas.

The government of Madhya Pradesh has declared that all schools will be closed on December 20 because of the cold wave. The state has been experiencing severe cold weather, with temperatures dropping to as low as 2°C in some areas.

However, not all states have announced school holidays on December 20. In Maharashtra, the government has declared the school holiday closed, as the schools will open on December 20 when the weather is cold. Similarly, in Gujarat, schools are also declared open on December 20.

The government has declared a holiday for all schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on December 20 due to heavy rains and a cold wave. The state has been experiencing severe weather conditions, with heavy rains and strong winds causing widespread damage.

The government of Odisha has announced that all schools will remain closed on December 20 in the state due to the cold wave. The state is witnessing severe cold weather with temperatures going down to as low as 5°C in certain areas.

In conclusion, while some states have declared holidays for schools on December 20 due to the severe weather conditions, others have chosen not to. Parents and students are advised to check with their respective state governments or school authorities to confirm whether schools will be open or closed on December 20.

