Holidays for schools here in Delhi NCR till December 30

Heavy rainfall in Ghaziabad has caused the closure of schools for students up to Class 8 till Monday, December 30. The decision was taken with the view of keeping the students safe, as heavy rainfall is forecasted to continue in the region.

School Timings Rescheduled for Senior Students

While the junior students' schools are still closed, classes for 9th and above standards will be conducted as per a revised schedule. Classes would start after 9 AM. This will apply to all CBSE, ICSE, and state board schools.

Noida Schools on Holiday

Schools in Noida are waiting for further announcements regarding holiday extensions due to cold weather conditions. According to reports, the schools may remain closed until January 15.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded an unprecedented 41.2 mm of rainfall, thus becoming the single day with the highest December rainfall in 101 years. This happened following the highest-ever rainfall ever recorded on a single day in December 1923, at 75.7 mm. December 2024 has become the fifth-highest month for rainfall since records began in 1901.

