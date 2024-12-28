Bank Holidays in January 2025: Complete List

It is crucial to be aware of the bank holidays at the beginning of a new year to make the most out of our financial activities. There will be approximately 15 bank holidays in January 2025, including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. We have provided you with an extensive list of bank holidays that will take place across the regions of India to prepare you in advance.

Banking Operations During Holidays

While banks will remain closed on these holidays, digital banking channels like internet banking and ATMs will continue to operate, ensuring uninterrupted access to financial services. However, in-person banking activities will be unavailable, so it's advisable to confirm specific dates with your local bank branch to avoid any inconvenience.

Bank Holidays in January 2025

Here's a detailed list of bank holidays across different regions:

January 1, 2025: New Year's Day (holiday across the country)

January 6, 2025: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (celebrated in several states)

January 11, 2025: Missionary Day (holiday in Mizoram) and Second Saturday (holiday across the country)

January 12, 2025: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti (celebrated in West Bengal)

January 13, 2025: Lohri (holiday in Punjab and other states)

January 14, 2025: Sankranti (holiday in multiple states) and Pongal (holiday in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh)

January 15, 2025: Thiruvalluvar Day (State Holiday in Tamil Nadu); Tusu Puja, the Sati Puja observed in West Bengal and Assam

January 23, 2025: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti (holiday in many states)

January 24, 2025: Fourth Saturday, National Holiday

January 26, 2025: Republic Day, a Holiday nationwide

January 30, 2025: Sonam Losar, Holiday in Sikkim

