Worker registrations on e-Shram cross 30 crore, NCS portal mobilises 3.89 crore vacancies

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Worker registrations on the e-shram portal crossed 30 crores this year showcasing its rapid and widespread adoption among the unorganised workers, the government said on Saturday.

The eShram portal was launched on October 21 this year for unorganised labour to have access to various social sector schemes.

The number of registrations has been growing at a rapid rate and averaged 60,000 a day during October.

So far, 12 social security/welfare schemes have been integrated and mapped with eShram.

These includes One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC), Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS), Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS), National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS) and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), among others.

“This is an ongoing process, where other schemes will also be integrated with eShram in phase wise manner. The platform also enables agencies to use eShram data to verify workers' eligibility, ensure scheme saturation and target potential beneficiaries at State and District levels,” said the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

eShram is also facilitating all states/union territories by sharing details of eShram registrants with them to facilitate targeted delivery & saturation of welfare schemes to workers.

Meanwhile, National Career Service (NCS) has become a ‘one stop platform’ for all career-related services, including jobs from private and government sectors, information on online and offline job fairs, skill/training programmes, etc.

From January 1 till December 15, 1,89,33,219 vacancies were mobilised on the NCS portal, taking the total vacancies mobilised since inception to 3.89 crore.

This year, active vacancies count crossed a peak of 20 lakhs on a given day, with an average of 15 lakhs job opportunities available on NCS portal at any given time, informed the ministry.

A total of 11,451 overseas vacancies were posted by MEA registered agents on the NCS portal.

NCS has been integrated with MyBharat platform to provide a user-friendly experience for youth, institutions and organisations.

