April 10 Holiday in Chhattisgarh for Lord Mahavir Jayanti!
A public holiday on April 10 has been declared, and everyone is keen to know why. The holiday is being celebrated because it is the birthday anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Jain Tirthankara.
Who is Lord Mahavir?
Lord Mahavir was an important leader of Jainism, and his birthday anniversary is observed with enthusiasm. He was born on the 13th day of Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar, hence the date of Mahavir Jayanti varies from year to year.
Celebrations and Holiday
On this day, schools, colleges, government offices, and banks will be closed in Chhattisgarh. The holiday is a reflection of the importance of Lord Mahavir's teachings and the significance of his birth anniversary in Jainism.
Other Holidays in April 2025
Besides Mahavir Jayanti, there are other holidays in April 2025 that individuals can look forward to. These include:
Sunday holidays on April 13, 20, and 27
Optional Holidays in 2025
The government has also declared a list of optional holidays in 2025. The holidays are as follows:
- Hatkeshwar Jayanti on 11th April
- Dharti Puja (Khaddi festival) on 12th April
- Srimad Vallabhacharya Jayanti on 24th April
- Sen Jayanti on 25th April
- Parshuram Jayanti on 30th April
- And many more throughout the year
The April 10 public holiday is a commemoration of Lord Mahavir's birth anniversary and an indication of the importance of Jainism. Individuals can look forward to their holidays and celebrating different festivals throughout the year.