April 10, 14, 18 Stock Market Holidays in India

The stock market is giving itself a break this April 2025, with three major holidays: Mahavir Jayanti on April 10, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, and Good Friday on April 18. At the start of the new financial year, FY26, these breaks will give traders, investors, and analysts a chance to take a breather, reboot, and strategize amidst global economic anxiety and market turbulence.

Stock Market Holidays in April 2025The

National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on the following dates in April:

April 10 (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti

April 14 (Monday): Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18 (Friday): Good Friday

These holidays will be applicable across all market segments, including equities, derivatives, and currency trading.

Two Long Weekends in Sight

April 2025 provides two long weekends, allowing market participants to relax and recharge:

April 12 to 14 (Saturday to Monday): Long weekend given Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday

April 18 to 20 (Friday to Sunday): Long weekend given Good Friday

The timing of the holidays is auspicious, with recent market volatility caused by events outside the country, such as US President Donald Trump's tariff revelation. A temporary suspension of trading will enable investors to catch their breath and re-strategize.

Looking Ahead: Additional Market Holidays in 2025

Following April, here are some other important market holidays for the balance of the year:

May 1 (Thursday): Maharashtra Day

August 15 (Friday): Independence Day

August 27 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti

October 21-22 (Tuesday- Wednesday): Diwali Holidays

November 5 (Wednesday): Prakash Gurpurb

December 25 (Thursday): Christmas

These breaks will offer market players a lot of room to rest and strategize on their investment options for the rest of the year.

