Varun Dhawan jets off with wife Natasha, daughter to ring in New Year

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) It seems like Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has already moved on from the lukewarm response to his recent theatrical release ‘Baby John’. The actor is all set to ring in the New Year with his family as he was seen at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai on Saturday.

The actor was clicked along with his wife Natasha Dalal and their daughter as they departed for their New Year vacation.

Varun was seen in a black t-shirt, paired with grey pants and a black jacket, accessorised with red and black shoes. He completed his vacation-ready look with a backpack, beanie, and sunglasses.

Earlier, Varun spoke about what needs to change in the Hindi film industry. The actor said that Bollywood currently is dominated by people whose thinking is not pan-India but caters to Mumbai. While it’s relatively easy to be influenced by the city given it is the entertainment capital of India, and all decisions of producers and directors may come from the Mumbai based perspective, Varun feels it’s important for voices from across India to join Bollywood to render a certain depth in storytelling.

The actor said ‘The Ranveer Show’, “I think some voices need to come from different places, besides Bombay, some voices need to come in. Besides cities, metropolitan cities, besides the big 4-5 cities, tier 2 and tier 3, some voices need to come in. They have to come from there. We definitely need it”.

“It used to happen earlier. I think it has become a little difficult now. To enter. Not to enter. Now you are thinking that should I enter the film industry? Should I become an influencer? Should I direct some shorts there itself? Or should I go on OTT? Options have come in”, he added.

Varun also said that people in positions of power in Bollywood need to understand the need to change with time, and if they can’t then they should be willing to let go of some power to collectively uplift the industry.

