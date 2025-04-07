April 10 Public Holiday: Schools, Banks, Offices Closed in These States

The birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, will be celebrated on 10 April 2025 (Thursday). This significant festival, known as Mahavir Jayanti, falls on the 13th day of Chaitra month in the Indian calendar, meaning its date varies each year. In 2025, the occasion will be observed on 10 April.

On this day, schools in Chhattisgarh will remain closed, and banks and government offices will also be shut across the state. The holiday is not limited to Chhattisgarh; residents of Gujarat and Rajasthan will also observe the festival, with closures in educational institutions, government offices, and other public services.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated by Jains all over the country to honor Lord Mahavir's teachings of non-violence, truth, and self-discipline, promoting peace and spirituality.

Note: Please check with local authorities or institutions for specific holiday schedules in your region.