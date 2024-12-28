New Year's Eve 2024-25 in Bengaluru: Top 5 Events to Attend

As the clock ticks down to bid adieu to 2024, Bengaluru gears up to host a series of extravagant events to usher in 2025 with much pomp and show. From lavish dinners to live concerts and electrifying parties, this city has something to offer for every taste and preference.

In this article, we take a closer look at the top five must-attend events in Bengaluru to ring in the New Year.

1. A Night to Remember at Hyatt Centric Hebbal

Hyatt Centric Hebbal is going the whole hog to host a gala New Year's Eve in multiple venues. Guests can enjoy the chic rooftop party, the Cosmo setting, or the grandeur of the ballroom with live music, premium spirits, and gourmet cuisines. It will surely be a night to remember, with tickets available from INR 2,499++ to INR 7,000++.

2. Gourmet Gala Dinner at The Leela Bhartiya City

For a more formal yet stylish celebration, The Leela Bhartiya City has planned a gourmet gala dinner at three of its venues namely, Quattro, The Lotus Oriental, and Falak. Curated festive menus with cocktails will make their way through these destinations. Live performances by bands and DJs will keep on the entertainment spree. A ticket would cost anywhere from INR 3,599++ to INR 6,000++.

3. Live by Peter Cat Recording Co.

Music enthusiasts rejoice. Bengaluru is in for a treat as indie band Peter Cat Recording Co. comes live to perform at Good Luck Beta '24. The concert promises a unique musical journey with tracks from their latest album. The concert will be held on December 28 at Terraform, Main Gate, Bengaluru.

4. A Luxurious Brunch at The Leela Bhartiya City

Start your 2025 with a luxurious brunch at The Leela Bhartiya City. The event, aptly named "A Feast of Resolutions," offers chef-curated delicacies, live counters, and indulgent desserts in an opulent setting. Tickets are priced between INR 3,000++ and INR 4,000++.

5. An Electrifying Open-Air Party at Pebble The Jungle Lounge

Dance into the New Year under the stars at Pebble The Jungle Lounge with legendary DJ James Harcourt, A.Becker, and Novlik. This high-energy open-air event promises an electrifying musical experience. The party is set to take place on 29 and 30 Dec at Pebble The Jungle Lounge, Bengaluru.

With these top five events, Bengaluru is all set to bid adieu to 2024 and welcome 2025 with a bang! Whether you're looking for a lavish dinner, a live concert, or an electrifying party, the city has something to offer for every taste and preference. So, mark your calendars and get ready to ring in the New Year in style!

