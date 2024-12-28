New Year Party Hours: Hyderabad Bars Stay Open Till 1 AM

The Telangana government has given a festive boost to New Year celebrations in the state. As part of the celebrations, wine shops will be allowed to stay open until midnight on December 31, while bars and restaurants can operate until 1 am. This move by the Excise Department is expected to increase the state’s revenue.

In Hyderabad, special permissions have also been granted for pubs, parties, and events. Organizers, however, must ensure a strict ban on illegal substances like drugs. Authorities will closely monitor the situation to ensure safety and avoid any unwanted incidents.

For events within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the government is offering a green light, but organizers must follow specific guidelines. They are required to take appropriate security measures at venues to ensure smooth and safe celebrations. The government has also made it clear that there will be zero tolerance for excessive drinking or drug use.

The government’s goal is to create a secure, enjoyable atmosphere for people celebrating the New Year. The decisions taken by the Excise Department aim to encourage safe and drug-free events. With this extra income from the celebrations, it’s expected that the state will see a significant financial boost.

While people enjoy the festivities, officials hope the events will go smoothly, ensuring a joyful and safe start to the new year.