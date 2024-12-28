Former Minister Perni Nani Criticizes Coalition Leaders for Harassing Family Amidst Ration Rice Scandal

Former Minister Perni Nani has strongly rejected the false accusations being circulated against him regarding the missing ration rice issue. Speaking to the media in Tadepalli on Saturday, he expressed frustration over the chaos on social media, claiming that the online uproar has been far louder than any official investigation into the matter. He stated that before the police inquiry is concluded, efforts have been made to tarnish his image by labeling him a thief.

Perni Nani clarified that the godown in question, which is owned by his wife, Jayasudha, was constructed for renting purposes and not for any illicit activities. He further explained that the Civil Supplies department had stored stock in the godown. Although he asserted that they were not responsible for any wrongdoing, Nani took moral responsibility for the situation. He pointed out that, despite the police investigation being ongoing, political leaders have already made accusations of theft against him.

Nani expressed concern about the narrative being built on social media, saying that it was being amplified by coalition-aligned leaders and analysts who have spread baseless rumors, including claims that he had fled the country. He also highlighted the distress caused to his family, particularly the women, who have been harassed and even detained by the authorities. Nani questioned why personal vendettas were being taken out on his family members instead of being directed at him.

In his statement, Nani urged the public to consider his track record, noting that he had served as an MLA three times and understood government protocols. He firmly denied any involvement in corrupt practices, emphasizing that neither he nor his wife had engaged in unethical actions. He added that if they had committed any crimes, authorities should have taken action over the past five months. He suggested that the real motive behind the allegations was political, claiming that he was being targeted more than Chief Minister YS Jagan.

Nani concluded by addressing rumors about his wealth, stating that the accusations of him possessing Rs. 5,000 crore were unfounded. He challenged anyone who believed those claims to take action, saying that if he truly had that amount of money, it should be seized by authorities.