IIT Madras Creates History by Incubating 104 Startups in 2024–25

IIT Madras has achieved a remarkable milestone by incubating 104 startups in the 2024–25 financial year, exceeding its target of 100 startups. This success was announced on April 26, 2025, during the World IP Celebrations event.

The achievement was made possible by the efforts of the IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) and the School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. More than half of the startups were founded by members of the IIT Madras community, including faculty, staff, students, and alumni, while the rest were from external entrepreneurs. This reflects the open and innovative environment at IIT Madras.

Professor V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, also shared that the institute had filed 417 patents during the year, which highlights its ongoing commitment to innovation. The incubated startups span various sectors, including health tech, robotics, aerospace, defence, and quantum technology. Entrepreneurs like Inbound Aerospace and Matterize praised the guidance and resources provided by IITMIC, which helped them transform their ideas into successful ventures.

Professor Prabhu Rajagopal, head of the School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, stated that IIT Madras' focus on translational research has been key to achieving this feat. Dr. Tamaswati Ghosh, CEO of IITMIC, noted that the number of startups has grown significantly from an average of 60 per year to this record 104.

With a total of 457 startups valued at over Rs 50,000 crores, including two unicorns, IIT Madras continues to be a leader in deep-tech innovation in India.