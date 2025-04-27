12 more militants held in Manipur, arms and ammunition recovered

Imphal, April 27 (IANS) Security forces in Manipur arrested 12 more militants belonging to different banned outfits from three different districts in the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

A police official said the arrested militants belonged to different factions of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), PREPAK and the United National Liberation Front (UNLF). The ultras were involved in abduction, forcible collection of money from contractors, government employees, traders and even common people in Imphal East, Imphal West and Kakching districts.

Of the 12 militants, eight ultras were arrested from the Imphal East district, while three from Imphal West and one from Kakching district. Some arms and ammunition, wireless sets, cash amounts, Aadhaar cards, incriminating documents, two two-wheelers, and 15 mobile handsets were recovered from the militants’ possession.

The official said that a lone PREPAK militant identified as Takhellambam Meipaksana Singh alias Korou alias Biken (29) was also involved in many crimes, including the locking of a gas agency office in Imphal East district last week, and he was working under a lady self-styled PREPAK commander, Sana, who has been arrested by Manipur Police recently and is now under police custody.

The police official said that as part of the ongoing search and area domination operations, the security forces recovered some sophisticated arms and ammunition from Pherzawl and Kakching districts.

In an appeal, Manipur Police urged the people not to believe in rumours and be aware of fake videos. “Any circulation of unfounded videos, etc, may be confirmed from the rumour-free number of the central control room. Also, many fake posts are being circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading of fake posts on social media will invite legal action,” the appeal said.

The police continue to urge the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately. Amid the ethnic violence in Manipur, theft of cars and two-wheelers was reported, and 108 stolen cars and 16 two-wheelers have been recovered since April 16 from different places in the state.

The police official said that Manipur Police launched a special drive on April 16 for the recovery of stolen/snatched vehicles and two-wheelers from anti-social elements and attackers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.