Sankranti Holidays 2025: Early Start for Andhra Pradesh Students?

In a surprise move, students in some districts of Andhra Pradesh might get an early start to their Sankranti holidays. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain warning for the state, which could lead to schools being closed on January 9. If that happens, the holidays will effectively begin a day earlier than scheduled.

The Sankranti festive fervour started in Telugu states, as cities and villages were getting ready to celebrate the occasion. Families would be planning trips as schools have begun preparing themselves for holidays. Indian Railways, along with TSRTC and APSRTC, was readied to deal with the additional numbers of passengers at this time of the year.

The 10-day Sankranti holiday in Andhra Pradesh, from January 10-19, has been confirmed. There were rumours of the government shortening the holidays this year, but that's not the case. Telangana schools will have a 7-day Sankranti break from January 11-17.

The festival has some days remaining. The stampede to one's hometown begins a few days earlier. At such a point in time when all students welcome any opportunity to take a weeklong break, rainfall over the holiday makes them so energetic.

