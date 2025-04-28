3 Days Stock Market Holidays from April 28 to May 4

Indian stock market will remain closed for three consecutive days from April 30 is not included but May 1 to May 4, with particular holidays and weekend closures. Here's a list of the holidays that are coming up:

3-Day Stock Market Closure

May 1, 2025 : Maharashtra Day, celebrating the formation of Maharashtra state in 1960. Both BSE and NSE will remain closed since they are located in Mumbai.

: Maharashtra Day, celebrating the formation of Maharashtra state in 1960. Both BSE and NSE will remain closed since they are located in Mumbai. May 3, 2025 : Saturday, weekly holiday

: Saturday, weekly holiday May 4, 2025: Sunday, weekly holiday

Other Significant Dates

Akshaya Tritiya: April 30, 2025, will see the stock market open despite being an important day in the Hindu calendar.

Complete List of Stock Market Holidays for 2025

The Indian stock market closes on several holidays throughout the year. Some of the important dates include:

Mahashivratri: February 26, 2025

Holi: March 14, 2025

Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id): March 31 wasn't specified for closure

Shri Mahavir Jayanti: April 10, 2025

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2025

Good Friday: April 18, 2025

Maharashtra Day: May 1, 2025

Independence Day: August 15, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, 2025

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra: October 2, 2025

Diwali Laxmi Pujan: October 21, 2025 (with Muhurat Trading)

Diwali Balipratipada: October 22, 2025

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev: November 5, 2025

Christmas: December 25, 2025

Conclusion

Investors and traders need to be aware of stock market holidays. By being aware of the exact dates when the markets close, you can schedule your trades and investments in advance. Monitor the official websites of the BSE and NSE for any changes or updates to the holiday list.

