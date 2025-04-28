3 Days Stock Market Holidays from April 28 to May 4
Indian stock market will remain closed for three consecutive days from April 30 is not included but May 1 to May 4, with particular holidays and weekend closures. Here's a list of the holidays that are coming up:
3-Day Stock Market Closure
- May 1, 2025: Maharashtra Day, celebrating the formation of Maharashtra state in 1960. Both BSE and NSE will remain closed since they are located in Mumbai.
- May 3, 2025: Saturday, weekly holiday
- May 4, 2025: Sunday, weekly holiday
Other Significant Dates
- Akshaya Tritiya: April 30, 2025, will see the stock market open despite being an important day in the Hindu calendar.
Complete List of Stock Market Holidays for 2025
The Indian stock market closes on several holidays throughout the year. Some of the important dates include:
- Mahashivratri: February 26, 2025
- Holi: March 14, 2025
- Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id): March 31 wasn't specified for closure
- Shri Mahavir Jayanti: April 10, 2025
- Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2025
- Good Friday: April 18, 2025
- Maharashtra Day: May 1, 2025
- Independence Day: August 15, 2025
- Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, 2025
- Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra: October 2, 2025
- Diwali Laxmi Pujan: October 21, 2025 (with Muhurat Trading)
- Diwali Balipratipada: October 22, 2025
- Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev: November 5, 2025
- Christmas: December 25, 2025
Conclusion
Investors and traders need to be aware of stock market holidays. By being aware of the exact dates when the markets close, you can schedule your trades and investments in advance. Monitor the official websites of the BSE and NSE for any changes or updates to the holiday list.
Also read: Stock Market Holidays in May 2025: 10 Days Holidays complete list!