April 29 - May 1: 3-Day Bank Holidays in these states!

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced holidays for banks in different states of India for special occasions. The banks will remain closed from April 29 to May 1, 2025, for three consecutive days, impacting banking services in various areas.

April 29: Parshuram Jayanti

April 29, 2025, is Parshuram Jayanti Day, an important Hindu festival. Banks in Shimla, Punjab will be closed. Other state banks, however, will depend on the holidays in those states.

April 30: Akshaya Tritiya

April 30, 2025, is Akshaya Tritiya, a favorable day to buy gold and other precious commodities. Banks in Bengaluru will be closed.

May 1: Maharashtra Day and Labor Day

May 1, 2025, is an important day as it is both Maharashtra Day and Labor Day. Banks in many cities, including Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram, will remain shut on this day.

Impact on the Stock Market

The stock market would also be closed on May 1, 2025, as Maharashtra Day. Both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) would remain closed, hampering trading activity.

Regional Variations

It's worth noting that bank holidays can differ from state to state and region to region. Some states may celebrate these holidays while others do not. It's always wise to verify with your local branch or bank for their holiday calendar.

The three-day bank holiday spanning April 29 to May 1, 2025, can prove inconvenient for certain persons and organizations. Nevertheless, planning is imperative, and banking operations need to be handled suitably in conjunction with bank holiday awareness to maintain continuity of activity.

