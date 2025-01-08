January 11 - 16 Sankranti Holidays for Intermediate colleges in Telangana

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has declared that Sankranti holidays for Intermediate students will be from January 11 to 16, and colleges will reopen on January 17. This break will give students much-needed relief from their academic routine and an opportunity to celebrate the Sankranti festival with their loved ones.

As stated before, the TG BIE said that any contravention of the holiday schedule would be treated seriously. In addition, appropriate action will be initiated, along with disaffiliation against erring management. This is strictly for all the private, unaided junior colleges as well.

Officials from TGBIE have said that the holiday schedule will be implemented in all junior colleges operating under different managements. This means that private unaided junior colleges have been instructed not to conduct any classes during the holidays.

Officials have asked all principals to follow the holiday schedule strictly. This instruction has been given so that students can have a break during the Sankranti festival and enjoy it with their families.

Also read: January 8, 9 10 Cold Wave in Telangana