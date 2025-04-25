Syria welcomes Britain's lifting of sanctions on 12 entities

Damascus, April 25 (IANS) Syria has welcomed Britain's decision to lift sanctions on 12 Syrian entities operating in key sectors.

In a statement issued by Syria's foreign affairs authorities on Thursday, the Syrian government described Britain's move as part of broader efforts to amend its sanctions regime on Syria and viewed it as a positive signal for Syria's reconstruction and recovery, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This step is considered as a constructive move toward normalising international relations and supporting the urgent needs of the Syrian people following a devastating 14-year war," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry added: "The removal of sanctions on key sectors, such as financial services and energy production, along with lifting restrictions on the Syrian Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, and national media institutions, will directly contribute to improving the conditions of the Syrian people. These measures will enable us to embark on vital reforms in our public sectors and security services, as well as attract the necessary investments for rebuilding Syria's infrastructure and national economy."

The British sanctions previously targeted major sectors such as financial services, energy production, banking, and trade, as well as key ministries related to defence and interior.

The statement emphasised that easing these restrictions would directly contribute to improving living conditions for Syrians, assist in reviving vital sectors, including public services and security, and help attract much-needed investment to rebuild critical infrastructure and boost the national economy.

The Ministry noted that this step represents an important recognition of the Syrian people's right to live with dignity, security, and prosperity after years of suffering under the Assad ousted regime.

The Foreign Ministry affirmed its readiness to work with all international partners committed to peace, stability, and the reconstruction of Syria.

It renewed its full commitment to national renewal, justice, and building a future that includes all Syrians, considering this development as a significant milestone on the path to regional stability and international cooperation.

Meanwhile, the statement reaffirmed Syria's willingness to work with all international partners who are committed to the country's peace, stability, and reconstruction.

Earlier on Thursday, Britain said it would support efforts to rebuild Syria by removing some sanctions to encourage investments in financial services, energy production, and other sectors.

It also lifted asset freezes on Syria's defence and interior authorities and a range of intelligence agencies.

