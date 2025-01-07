January 8, 9 10 Cold Wave in Telangana

A powerful cold wave is expected to sweep across Telangana between January 8 and 10, bringing with it a significant drop in temperatures. According to forecasts by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD-Hyderabad), minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 2-3°C below normal.

It is known that the Telangana government announced Pongal holidays from January 11, but if the situation worsens there is a high chance that the government announces holidays for the schools prior.

IMD-Hyderabad has forecast misty or hazy conditions to prevail over the next five days during morning hours. T Balaji, the weather enthusiast who is known popularly as Telangana Weatherman, also predicts that northern parts of the state are in for a strong cold wave as temperatures would dip by 5°C.

The cold wave is expected to be more severe in Hyderabad as the temperature might go down by 7-9°C. Chilly weather conditions have already been prevailing in the city with minimum temperatures ranging from 11.6°C to 15°C.

Telangana districts too have been reeling under the cold wave. Minimum temperatures are in the range of 9 to 14 degrees Celsius. The five places with the lowest minimum temperatures are in Kohir in Sangareddy district with 9°C. As the cold wave grips the state, residents of Telangana have been advised to take precautions to keep warm and safe.

