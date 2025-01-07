January 11 - 15: 5-Day Pongal Holidays for these schools in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the Sankranti (Pongal) holiday schedule for schools in the state with slight variation for Christian minority schools. While schools in general will remain closed from January 10th to January 19th, Christian minority schools will have a shorter break with schools closed from January 11th to January 15th.

This variation in holiday schedule is likely to benefit students from Christian minority schools, who will get to enjoy a shorter but still significant break. This Pongal holiday gives the students refreshed from the academic pressure by going on trips with families. At first, there were rumours that there would be only 3-day holidays but, the government has officially announced the holiday schedule for Sankranti from January 10 to 19.

The Andhra Pradesh Academic Calendar has made the holiday schedule for schools in the state by considering various festivals and events. The calendar is designed in such a way that students get proper breaks throughout the year without the academic schedule getting disrupted.

The variation in the holiday schedule for Christian minority schools, under these circumstances, is a welcome move. It reflects the commitment of the government to respecting the diversity of cultures and faiths in the state, while also ensuring that students from all the hues of this planet get a fair chance to observe their respective holidays.

