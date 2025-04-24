Is April 26 a Stock Market Holiday?

In India, the stock market has a particular schedule, and trading sessions are held from Monday to Friday. Weekends, i.e., Saturdays and Sundays, are generally holidays for the stock market.

April 26 Stock Market Status

Since April 26 is a fourth Saturday, the stock market in India will remain closed. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will not hold trading sessions on this day.

What Remains Available?

Even though the stock market remains shut on April 26, other financial services may remain available, including:

Online trading websites (for information purposes only)

Financial news and analysis websites

Banking services (online banking, mobile banking, and ATM services)

Trading Reopens on April 27

Trading on the NSE and BSE will resume on the next working day. Investors can schedule their trades accordingly.

In summary, April 26 is a holiday for the Indian stock market because it falls on a Saturday. Investors can take advantage of this time to remain informed about the trends in the market and prepare their trades for the subsequent trading session.

